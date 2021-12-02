A large police presence on 24th Avenue is the result of a drug bust in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)

VIDEO: Four Vernon homes searched in drug bust

RCMP executing search warrants on 24th Avenue

Not one, two, or even three, but four homes on 24th Avenue are part of an extensive RCMP drug bust in south Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP executed search warrants on four separate properties in the 3000 block of 24th Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2.

“Police remain on scene collecting evidence and conducting their investigation,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

