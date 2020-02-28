Four ride hailing applications rejected by Transportation Safety Board in Okanagan

Decision means Kabu Ride is still only company to be approved for ride hailing in region

It’s been a slow start for ride-hailing in the Okanagan.

The Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) has announced that they’ve rejected four ride-hailing applications from companies trying to operate in the Okanagan.

The companies include My Limousine Ride Services LTD, RideON Canada Inc and Wine Lovers Tours.

The board said RideON’s application was rejected because it had little business experience in the passenger transportation business.

My Limousine Ride Service’s application was rejected because its business model was not in line with current transportation legislation.

Despite the rejections, the TSB approved a ride-hailing application for Richmond-based Kabu Ride earlier this month.

To view all of the ride-hailing decisions, you can visit PTB’s website.

