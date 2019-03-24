Four people displaced by Taylor Road fire

The Kelowna Fire Department say no one wass injured and the cause of the fire is not suspicious

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 400 block of Taylor Road on March 23. (Google Maps Image)

Four people are without a home after a fire ripped through their a residence in the 400-block of Taylor Road on March 23.

At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Kelowna firefighters responded to a call of rising black smoke coming from a house in a residential area south of Highway 33.

After fire crews arrived on scene they entered the residence and extinguished the fire. In total, seven fire department vehicles and 18 firefighters were on scene to fight the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, but the four residents of the damaged home are now being assisted by emergency support services. The fire department says the fire is not considered suspicious.

Platoon Captain Dennis Miller stressed that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives and the batteries should be checked on a regular basis.

