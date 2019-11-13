COSAR were called in to search for the missing hunters at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night

Four hunters found safe after getting stuck near Big White

Two adults and two children became stranded after their truck got stuck in washout

It’s a happy ending for four hunters who had to spend a cold night out in the backcountry near Big White.

According to RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called in to try and find the hunters at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday night after they were reported overdue.

With the help of a hunter’s friend, 13 search and rescue volunteers were able to close in on the individuals’ location and made their way up Rabbit Creek FSR at around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

Approximately 15 kilometres up the road at around 1:30 a.m, the searchers found the hunters safe and huddled together.

According to COSAR, the hunters became stranded when their truck broke through a small creek washout and became stuck. Thick ice reported on the road at the time also made traveling more difficult.

“They were very happy to see us,” said one of the searchers who found the family.

“Everyone was doing great and the kids were happy because they got a day off school.”

According to COSAR search manager Ephraim Nowak, the hunters followed all the right protocols to stay alive out in the wilderness.

“The subjects did everything right. We had a good idea of the area they were in, they stayed with the vehicle, lit a fire and kept themselves warm,” says Nowak, adding that the area had no cell service.

At around 2:30 a.m. the two adults and two children were back at the containment area and on their way home.

COSAR are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to submit a detailed plan with a friend or family members before heading out into the wilderness.

Bringing warm food, water and match-lighting materials are other important survival gear for people to have on them while out in the bush, according to the organization.

For more information on how to file a trip plan, you can visit the Adventure Smart website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
