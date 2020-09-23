Four-hour wait time to book child’s COVID test concerns Kelowna parent

Interior Health is asking for patience as they experience an increase in calls and testing requests

A Kelowna parent is worried that Interior Health (IH) is getting overwhelmed by the number of students needing COVID-19 testing.

The parent, who wished not to be named, said one of his two children developed a cough over the weekend.

Having been told that students must be kept at home and tested if they have COVID-19-like symptoms by the Central Okanagan School District, the parent called the Kelowna testing centre at 9:33 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

But by 1:15 p.m., he was still on hold trying to book a test appointment for his child.

He said he’s worried about when flu season comes around when more students will need to be tested to ensure they don’t have COVID-19.

The health authority confirmed that since schools opened up again in the Central Okanagan, there has been an increase in call volumes and testing for COVID-19, but appointments remain within 24 hours after booking an appointment. IH added it will expand the testing centre’s hours if necessary to avoid long wait times.

“The Urgent and Primary Care Centre testing site remains consistently busy but we do have the capacity to handle requests for testing,” read a statement from Interior Health.

As for long wait times on the phone, the health authority is urging people to wait on the line and if they cannot get through immediately to hang-up and try again in an hour or so.

“There are times when the phone lines are really busy because a large number of people all call at the same time… sometimes, people may need to wait to get through and at other times of the day, people get through more quickly,” stated Interior Health. “Our teams are working hard to ensure everyone gets their appointments and tests as quickly as possible.”

The school district explained it is working closely with IH to ensure staff and students get tested at an appropriate time without taking resources away from other residents who also need to get tested.

READ: Westbank First Nation captures economic development award

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms
Next story
POLL: Do you support John Horgan’s call for an election in B.C.?

Just Posted

COVID-19 picture ‘much clearer,’ says Interior Health president

As fall routines set in, IH CEO Susan Brown reminds public to be vigilant in preventative practices

Suspects steal $30,000 in glasses from Lake Country business

Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jims taken from optometry

More bats nothing to worry about, say Okanagan experts

The Okanagan Community Bat program says residents may see more young bats around

Water off for some Lake Country residents

Emergency repair on Davidson Road

Ground broken on new homes for Lake Country families

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has started work on eight of 12 new homes coming to Powley Court

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Kelowna man caught with up to 12K child porn files to be sentenced next month

Terry Krock told the court today that he is ‘very ashamed’ of his actions

Shuswap man ‘started to lose it’ after learning of lottery win

Sorrento resident wins $100,000, ticket purchased at Copper Island Pub

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Okanagan Beach Club fined for not complying to COVID-19 rules, tiki bar closed

Interior Health order the tiki bar closed due to non-compliance with Provincial Health Officer orders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Straight from DeHart

New bar bistro opens at Airport Village

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

Most Read