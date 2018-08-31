The RCMP emergency response unit arrests an alleged suspect in Neepawa, Man., on Thursday, August 30, 2018, following the shooting of a RCMP officer in Onanole, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

Four men have been charged in the shooting of an RCMP officer this week in western Manitoba.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, 18, from the Sandy Bay First Nation faces charges that include two counts of attempted murder and possession of property obtained by crime.

Three other men from Portage la Prairie — Tommy Beaulieu, 21; Shane Beaulieu; 30, and Delaney Houle, 23 — face break-and-enter and weapons-related charges.

RCMP say shots were fired Wednesday night when two officers responded to a break and enter at a home in Onanole, a small resort community near Riding Mountain National Park.

READ MORE: Manitoba cop in serious condition after being shot

One officer, Cpl. Graeme Kingdon, was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg.

RCMP said Friday Kingdon is recovering and doing well.

“He remains in hospital recovering from his injuries. He is receiving strong support from his family, friends and colleagues,” the RCMP said in a written statement.

All four men have been remanded in custody.

After the shooting, four suspects fled the immediate area and three were captured the following morning.

A fourth was arrested several hours later after a standoff at a home in Neepawa, about 75 kilometres by road southeast of Onanole.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Cyclist sent to hospital in Rutland accident

Just Posted

Kelowna residents say so long to summer

Did you have fun in the sun?

Fifty years of the Fintry Queen

Former car ferry was turned into a faux stern-wheeler and renamed in 1968

UPDATE: Cyclist sent to hospital in Rutland accident

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle in Kelowna this afternoon

Home Depot helps out Kelowna kids

The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign gave to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

Updated: Missing Kelowna teen found

Have you seen this boy?

Long weekend weather

A look at the weekend weather in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

With video: B.C. woman pinned by entangled deer Friday

Comox Valley RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

Despite Trump deadline, NAFTA talks to resume next week

Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”

Most Read