Fountain Tire searching for 3 Stars in the Kelowna community

The program recognizes people that go above and beyond to make their community a better place

Foundation Tire has once again teamed up with the Kelowna Rockets to honour local difference-makers in the community through the Foundation Tire 3 Stars program.

The program is a collaboration with the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Ontario Hockey League (OHL) that recognizes ‘stars’ in 21 Canadian cities that go above and beyond to make their community a better place.

“We’re adding to the roster of everyday citizens who support and inspire those around them,” said Denise Gohl-Eacrett, director, brand and customer experience at Fountain Tire.

“We’re asking Canadians to help us find people whose actions, big or small, make a difference in their communities.”

Fountain Tire 3 Stars was created to recognize community members for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity. In hockey, three stars of each game are awarded for their outstanding performance on the ice. The Fountain Tire 3 Stars program provides an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate members of the community who make an impact.

Last year, Fountain Tire celebrated a broad range of difference-makers including teachers, firefighters, fundraisers, hockey parents and even a bus driver.

“The Western Hockey League is very proud to continue working alongside our partner Fountain Tire to recognize outstanding citizens who give back to their community,” said WHL commissioner Ron Robison.

“Throughout Western Canada, WHL arenas represent a gathering place for the community and we look forward to hearing stories of the remarkable people who will be nominated for the Fountain Tire 3 Stars.”

Three winners will be selected in each participating WHL and OHL city on the basis of nominees giving back to their community in a meaningful way. Kelowna winners will receive a WHL 3 Star experience, including four hockey tickets, a $250 Fountain Tire gift certificate and a $200 gift certificate for the Kelowna Rockets team store. They will also be recognized during an in-game ceremony at a local game later in the season.

To learn more and to submit donations, visit the Fountain Tire 3 Stars website.

