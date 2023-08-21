FOUND: Restored Ford stolen from Falkland located

Bronco taken from property on Tuktakamin Road Thursday recovered Saturday

UPDATE Aug. 21:

A 1966 Ford Bronco that was stolen from a property in Falkland last week has been recovered by police.

Thanks to information from the public, the vehicle was located and recovered on Salmon River Road early Saturday morning.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and media partners for their assistance.

……………….

ORIGINAL Aug. 18:

Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck.

The vehicle, a restored 1966 Ford Bronco, was stolen from a property on Tuktakamin Road in Falkland sometime during the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 17.

If you have seen the vehicle, or have any information that may assist the investigation, contact Const. Blaine Crockart at the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

