Foul play not currently suspected in death of man found near Sicamous

Body found in woods near vehicle linked Edmonton Police Service investigation of suspicious death

Foul play is currently not suspected behind the death of a man whose body was found near Sicamous by police investigating a vehicle linked to separate, suspicious death in Edmonton.

On Saturday, July 11, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a news release stating it was searching for a 2019 white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck believed linked to a suspicious death discovered that morning. It was believed the vehicle may have been heading to B.C.

Shortly after the EPS issued its release, a Sicamous officer recalled observing an identical vehicle stopped along Highway 1 in Malakwa. The officer returned to the area where he located the vehicle of interest, unoccupied and running.

Due to the nature of the investigation associated with the vehicle, the Critical Independent Program was engaged, consisting of the Critical Incident Commander, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and a Police Dog Services Team,” stated RCMP spokesperson Jesse O’Donaghey in a Monday, July 13 release.

“A search from the vehicle led officers a short distance into the wooded area where they located a deceased male subject,” said O’Donaghey, adding that at this time, “criminality is not suspected in the man’s sudden death.”

A subsequent EPS release stated Sicamous RCMP located the body of a 39-year-old man who was believed to have been operating the Toyota Tacoma.

The BC Coroners Service has launched its investigation, while an investigation by the RCMP and EPS is ongoing.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the movements of the suspect vehicle in B.C. is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

