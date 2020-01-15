(File photo)

FortisBC warns of precursors to energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Kelowna

Take some precautions to reduce the heat loss in your home this winter

The deep cold has enveloped Kelowna, the Okanagan and most of the province.

FortisBC has warned that the sudden drop in temperatures can often be noticed late by homeowners and as a result, costs will increase more than necessary.

“Taking precautions to reduce heat loss can help (homeowners) stay comfortable, use less energy and reduce winter heating bills,” FortisBC said in a press release earlier this week.

READ MORE: Kelowna expected to warm up by the weekend

According to the FortisBC release, the demand for natural gas triples in the winter compared to the summer months throughout the province. Residences using electricity for heating use can increase almost 80 per cent.

Draftproofing and leak sealing are two ways that residences can cut the amount of heat lost in their homes, as heat lost equates to money lost. FortisBC recommends adding draftproofing or sealing to windows and doors, as well as to turn down the heating in unused rooms.

Programmable thermostats are also recommended by FortisBC.

“Setting (thermostats) to reduce temperatures overnight or while the home is empty, as well as only heating rooms that are in use, can save up to 15 per cent on home heating bills,” said the release.

For more information, visit fortisbc.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Likely to exceed 200 vape-related suspensions: Vernon School District
Next story
WATCH: North Okanagan bear ‘on a walkabout,’ expected to return home

Just Posted

Lake Country to host public engagment forums over next two months

The talks are being conducted to better understand the public’s stance on community affairs

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

FortisBC warns of precursors to energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Kelowna

Take some precautions to reduce the heat loss in your home this winter

RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Kelowna raid

Police seized large amounts of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl and more after Jan. 10 search

UBCO and Elizabeth Fry host panel to discuss structural change for sexual assault survivors

The panel follows backlash against RCMP which deemed 40% of sexual assault cases as “unfounded”

WATCH: North Okanagan bear ‘on a walkabout,’ expected to return home

Conservation officer says something must have disturbed the bear

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

Police watchdog seeking witnesses following death of man in Penticton

In November, a man died days after his arrest in Penticton

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

Likely to exceed 200 vape-related suspensions: Vernon School District

‘We’ve declined tobacco use for 50 years and now… it’s increased,’ district addiction counsellor says

Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Changing provincial regulations will ban secondary family homes on ALR properties by Feb. 22, 2020

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

EDITORIAL: Healing process continues after verdict reached

It is possible to have children and teens at risk, even in an environment where they should be safe

Okanagan Valley to have the largest percentage of organic wines in the world

Winery will be producing all of its 27 wines organically across the Okanagan by 2021

Most Read