Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso. (Ben Sutherland)

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso. (Ben Sutherland)

Formula 1’s Lance Stroll interviewed in Revelstoke

The driver has over 200 points and three podium finishes in his career

Formula 1 fans watching this past weekend’s race in Baku, Azerbaijan might have seen Revelstoke featured in a mini documentary with Aston Martin racing driver, Lance Stroll.

Formula 1 was in Azerbaijan last weekend for the fourth race of the season. With practice sessions and qualifying events happening prior to the race on Sunday, the coverage often includes separate small features with the drivers. Last weekend, Sky Sports F1 showed a special interview that their commentator, Ted Kravitz, filmed here in Revelstoke with Lance Stroll who spends a portion of his winter in Revelstoke.

The video opens with Kravitz, who is shown landing in Kelowna airport before he meets up with Stroll who’s in Revelstoke over the winter.

For those who don’t follow Formula 1, Stroll is currently the only Canadian driver in the sport. He’s one of Aston Martin’s drivers, alongside former F1 world champion, Fernando Alonso. On Sunday, in the Baku race, Stroll finished seventh. Stroll has been in Formula 1 for more than five years now, during which he’s accumulated over 200 points and three third-place finishes.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Rod and Gun club hosts banquet at Community Centre

Kravitz and Stroll started the feature at the base of Revelstoke Mountain Resort before heading up the gondola for some time on the mountain.

While Stroll has proven himself in the seat of a race car, Kravitz questioned him about his experience skiing. Stroll said that he’d been skiing since he was two years old and referred to Revelstoke and its surrounding mountains as the best playground on earth.

After runs on the Ripper Chair side of the mountain, the pair headed to Stroll’s residence in Revelstoke to continue the interview.

The 15-minute special can be found on YouTube under Sky Sports F1’s channel.

READ MORE: Outdoor Recreation Council receives government grant to support volunteer groups

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DrivingRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son’s death
Next story
Kelowna council sends rezoning for rental apartments to public hearing

Just Posted

A boat docked in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
A boat for everyone: Boat rental site has 30+ listings in Kelowna

Kelowna Cabs driver Kewal Hayer was presented with a certificate of appreciation after going above and beyond for a customer. (Kelowna Cabs/Facebook)
Driver praised by Kelowna Cabs for outstanding service

Rising river levels have caused the closure of the Casorso underpass on the Mission Creek Greenway. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Rising river levels cause closure along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway

A developer wants to rezone and build on four properties located on Wilkinson Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council sends rezoning for rental apartments to public hearing