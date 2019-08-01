Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

A former West Kelowna teacher who pleaded guilty on charges of sexual exploitation, attempting to pervert or obstruct justice and several counts of breaching conditions is back in custody.

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and attempting to obstruct justice back in the spring of 2018.

He was previously out of custody and awaiting a September sentencing when he was arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and 11 counts of breach of conditions.

Furman will be back in court Aug. 8 where he may seek bail again.

His previous bail conditions had a ban on going near any school in the Central Okanagan and he was not allowed to possess a cellphone or any other device that can access the internet.

It’s unclear if he will enter a new plea on the latest charge of attempting to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
