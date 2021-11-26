Driving school instructor Steve Wallace has died, sources have confirmed to Black Press Media. (Steve Wallace/Facebook)

Former B.C. driving instructor dies days after Crown says sex assault charges won’t be laid

Steve Wallace had been accused but never charged with sexually assault of driving school students

The owner of Wallace Driving School and former Victoria newspaper columnist Steve Wallace has died, sources have confirmed to Black Press Media.

Wallace, 72, founded his driving school with his wife Joan Wallace in 1976, and had since taught over 25,000 students. He was also an elementary and high school teacher, and mayor and councillor in Quesnel, B.C.

In recent months, Wallace faced numerous allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour by former driving school students he taught. He was arrested in October and was set to appear in court on Thursday (Nov. 25), but Crown Council decided not to follow through with recommended charges against him.

