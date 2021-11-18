Former Vernon pharmacy owner elects manslaughter trial by judge alone

A former pharmacy owner facing charges of manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm has elected to have his matters heard in Supreme Court in front of only a Judge at the Vernon Courthouse. (Morning Star - file photo)

A Supreme Court Judge alone will hear the case of a former Vernon pharmacy owner charged with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.

Shaun Ross Wiebe elected trial in Supreme Court in front of a justice (with no jury) on Thursday, Nov. 18, in Vernon.

A pre-trial hearing will be held to determine the next steps toward proceeding to trial.

Wiebe, the former owner of Wiebe’s Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza on 35th Street, was arrested in January 2021 in connection with the death of Heather Barker. The former Langley mother of three was found unresponsive in a home at The Rise in March 2018. She died the next day in hospital.

Wiebe was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an incident in February 2018.

The charges against Wiebe have yet to be proven in court.

