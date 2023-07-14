Former Vernon hockey coach appeals sexual assault conviction

Keith Chase was sentenced in October 2022 of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl

Keith Chase was on the red carpet during a 60th anniversary of Vernon junior hockey at Kal Tire Place in 2021. (Morning Star file photo)

A Vernon businessman and former hockey coach has had a date set for his appeal of a sexual assault conviction against a minor.

Keith Chase, owner of Chasers Bottle Depot in Vernon, was found guilty in March 2022 of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was playing for a hockey team he coached. The alleged assault took place in 2004 in Chase’s home the night before a game.

Chase was sentenced to 23 months jail in BC Supreme Court on Oct. 28, 2022. He filed an appeal of that sentence on the same day and was granted bail a few days later.

Chase’s appeal will now be heard by the BC Court of Appeal in Vancouver on Oct. 20, confirms the BC Prosecution Service.

Chase is appealing for the conviction to be quashed and a new trial ordered.

He is arguing the trial judge erred by failing to give proper effect to inconsistencies between the complainant’s police statement and her trial testimony.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
