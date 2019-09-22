Former South Okanagan resident found dead in Alberta

A former Penticton resident who went missing last week in Alberta has been found dead, say Alberta RCMP.
Candace Deleeuw has been located, deceased.
— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) September 21, 2019
Forty-year-old Candace Deleeuw was last seen at the Drumheller Hospital Sept. 7 at around 9 p.m. She was reported missing Sept. 16, according to the RCMP.
Police are investigating and the cause of death is not yet known.
More to come …
