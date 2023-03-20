Former North Okanagan motel movie set goes up in flames

Fire broke out Sunday at the Whispering Pines motel site on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland

Fire broke out late Sunday, March 19, at the Whispering Pines Motel on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland. (Facebook photo)

A landmark between Vernon and Falkland has gone up in smoke.

Social media shows flames billowing out of the Whispering Pines Motel and Restaurant site on Highway 97.

The fire started at around 11 p.m. Sunday, March 19, and was still smouldering early Monday.

“Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a fire in travel trailer parked on a property on Whispering Pine Frontage Road in Falkland which was outside of the fire protection zone,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the RCMP. “The fire was contained to the travel trailer and no persons were injured.”

The location was used by Enderby’s Rick Dugdale of Enderby Entertainment in 2011 to film a movie, No Tell Motel. Scenes were shot at the Whispering Pines over a seven-week period.

This story was updated at 11:39 a.m. with RCMP information

