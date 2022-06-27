Tom Dyas. (File photo)

Tom Dyas. (File photo)

Former mayoral candidate Tom Dyas to make announcement regarding ‘Kelowna’s future’

Tom Dyas will make an announcement on Wednesday

A media release put out Monday (Jun. 27) by Team Dyas says Tom Dyas will be at the Rutland Centennial Hall on Shepard Road at 7 p.m for an announcement.

The release does not say if Dyas will be running for mayor. He came second in the Kelowna mayor’s race four years ago. Dyas lost to current mayor Colin Basran in the 2018 municipal election by a margin of 16.843 votes to 8,552.

Basran has not yet said if he will be seeking another term. Two other people have put their names forward to run for council. Former city engineer James Kay and Davis Kyle announced their intentions last week. Current councillor Ryan Donn has said he is not running. Other incumbent councillors have not yet stated if they are running again.

Read More: 25-year-old seeks Kelowna city council nomination

Read More: Former city engineer first to declare Kelowna council bid

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaKelownaMunicipal electionmunicipal politics

Previous story
Level of Shuswap Lake drops a smidgeon but peak still in question
Next story
VIDEO: Mayor calls attack and shots fired at visitors to Penticton ‘deeply disturbing’

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon speaks at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon Jun. 27, 2002. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Affordability in B.C. the focus for Liberal leader Falcon at Kelowna Chamber lunch

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team prepare to launch from the Peachland Yacht Club. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake

Fire at recycling plant. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)
Fire at Kelowna recycling plant

(From left) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to the media Monday morning (June 27) on the first day of their trial at B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Crown says 3 accused placed hidden cameras on Abbotsford hog farm weeks before protest