Former Kelowna nursery site to house apartments

A large apartment development proposed for the former Westwind Nursery site will be back in front of city council Feb. 6.
Traine Construction and Development’s application is for two, five-storey, wood-frame buildings at 2165 Benvoulin Court.
Between them, the buildings would contain 187 units, 237 parking stalls, and 166 bicycle stalls.
The application includes a playground, community garden area, and fenced dog run. Indoor amenity areas proposed for each building include a lounge and fitness area.
Staff is recommending approval of the development permit application.
