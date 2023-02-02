Former Kelowna nursery site to house apartments

Two, five-storey buildings planned for 2165 Benvoulin Court

The apartment development is slated for the former Westwind Nursery site. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A large apartment development proposed for the former Westwind Nursery site will be back in front of city council Feb. 6.

Traine Construction and Development’s application is for two, five-storey, wood-frame buildings at 2165 Benvoulin Court.

Between them, the buildings would contain 187 units, 237 parking stalls, and 166 bicycle stalls.

The application includes a playground, community garden area, and fenced dog run. Indoor amenity areas proposed for each building include a lounge and fitness area.

Staff is recommending approval of the development permit application.

READ MORE: Kelowna indoor rec facilities lacking, but residents willing to invest in their future

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaDevelopersdevelopment