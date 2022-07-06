Former Kelowna news anchor tosses hat in ring for city council

Another well-known Kelowna resident is vying for city council ahead of those who currently have a seat.

Former Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber made the announcement on an ‘Elect Rick Webber’ Facebook account Wednesday (Jul. 6) night.

“I thought I would pass this news along to my Facebook friends first. I have been considering this for a long time. With plenty of excitement (and some trepidation), I have decided to run for the position of councilor at Kelowna city hall this fall. I changed the name of this Facebook page and plan to use it as the campaign’s main social media outlet over the next few months.”

Webber joined Global Okanagan in 1990 and retired in 2019. He had hinted then that he may run for city council. Webber landed his first media job in 1976 at a radio station in Prince Edward Island. He moved to B.C. in 1978 and worked at several radio and TV stations before landing at Global.

