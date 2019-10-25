Former Kelowna MP ‘not ruling out’ running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Stephen Fuhr isn’t thinking about it now but is not ruling out a move to provincial politics

Less than a week after his election loss in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding, Stephen Fuhr’s campaign manager is proposing some lofty new plans for the former MP.

On Oct. 22, the day after the Canadian federal election, Wayne Pierce posted to his Facebook calling for Fuhr to run for the B.C. Liberal Party leadership for the next provincial election.

“When there is a provincial election called and Andrew Wilkinson leads the Liberals to defeat, will the actual Liberals within the party take the party back and make it a truly Liberal party with good economic policies (see Social Credit) with great social values or will they continue to be controlled by the Conservative arm within the party?” asked Pierce.

“Now, if you want to make a difference, dump Wilkinson and convince Steve Fuhr to lead the party in the next election.”

READ MORE: Next on the agenda for former MP Stephen Fuhr, a nap

READ MORE: Conservative candidate Tracy Gray wins Kelowna-Lake Country

Fuhr said an endeavour into provincial politics is the last thing on his mind right now, but he’s “not ruling it out.”

“I’m not thinking about anything other than winding down my offices and making sure that my staff land on their feet in whatever way I can do to facilitate that,” said Fuhr.

He again affirmed there are no plans for a leadership campaign right now, but said a move back towards the middle would benefit the provincial Liberals.

“We don’t have a centrist party in B.C. We have the B.C. NDP and we have the B.C. Liberals, which really are conservatives,” said Fuhr.

“This is my opinion: I think for [the B.C. Liberal Party] to be successful in the near term, they need to bring their policies back towards the centre where they’re going to be able to appeal to a broader base of progressive people. B.C. is a progressive province.”

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

Just Posted

‘A traffic jam like you’ve never seen’: Kelowna resident concerned over future development

New condo projects, Costco planned to be constructed within blocks of one another

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Heat players included in Canada West all-star team nods

Hamish Walde and Pierson Stanley grab some of the league’s top accolades

Former Kelowna MP ‘not ruling out’ running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Stephen Fuhr isn’t thinking about it now but is not ruling out a move to provincial politics

Kelowna Skating Club returns from Fraser Valley competition with 9 medals

KSC performed strong at the Super Series Autumn Leaves in Chilliwack

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

North Okanagan Takes Flight

Museum exhibit reaches new heights

Most Read