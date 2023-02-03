Former Kelowna mayor Basran topped successor Dyas in election spending

Elections BC documents show Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas spent $5,000 less than Colin Basran in winning the mayor’s chair.
Dyas’s total expenditures were $93,184.28 to Basran’s $98,150 Each was allowed to spend $95.665.33 under Elections BC rules.
Kelowna council members spent the following total amounts on their campaigns:
- Ron Cannan $29,870;
- Loyal Wooldridge $26,853.61;
- Mohini Singh $18,577.76;
- Gord Lovegrove $17,285.27;
- Luke Stack $7,706.90;
- Maxine DeHart $5,092.92;
- Rick Webber $2,333.32;
- Charlie Hodge $1,393.99.
Cannan previously sat on council from 1996 to 2005, while Lovegrove and Webber are serving their first terms.
