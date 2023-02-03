Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas during 2023 budget deliberations Dec. 8. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Former Kelowna mayor Basran topped successor Dyas in election spending

Cannan spent the most in councillor campaign at nearly $30K

Elections BC documents show Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas spent $5,000 less than Colin Basran in winning the mayor’s chair.

Dyas’s total expenditures were $93,184.28 to Basran’s $98,150 Each was allowed to spend $95.665.33 under Elections BC rules.

Kelowna council members spent the following total amounts on their campaigns:

  • Ron Cannan $29,870;
  • Loyal Wooldridge $26,853.61;
  • Mohini Singh $18,577.76;
  • Gord Lovegrove $17,285.27;
  • Luke Stack $7,706.90;
  • Maxine DeHart $5,092.92;
  • Rick Webber $2,333.32;
  • Charlie Hodge $1,393.99.

Cannan previously sat on council from 1996 to 2005, while Lovegrove and Webber are serving their first terms.

