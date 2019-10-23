David Revell - Image: Gangstersout

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

A former Kelowna Hells Angels associate has lost his fight in court and now faces deportation from Canada.

David Revell, 55, could soon be on his way back to England after the Federal Court of Appeals dismissed his application for a judicial review of a decision from the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) back in 2016. Due to Revell’s “serious criminality,” the IRB deemed him inadmissible to Canada.

In his appeal, Revell said uprooting him from Canada would cause “exceptional psychological harm.” For this reason, Revell argued deportation would be grossly disproportionate punishment and violated his section 7 charter rights.

“Apart from the fact that he would leave behind his children, his grandchildren, and his partner, and that he is a ‘stranger’ to England, Mr. Revell has not established any particular circumstances that would go beyond the typical impacts of removal,” read the Oct. 18 decision from Justice Yves de Montigny.

“These circumstances have no evidentiary foundation or bearing here.”

Revell emigrated to Canada at age 10 in 1974. He is a permanent resident but, according to the judge’s decision, never applied for citizenship.

In March 2008, Revell was charged with possessing cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, committing that offence at the direction of or in association with a criminal group, and trafficking cocaine. The charges followed an investigation into the activities of the East End Hells Angels chapter in Kelowna.

Revell was ultimately found guilty of the drug possession and drug trafficking charges and was acquitted of the criminal organization charge. He served five years in prison for those charges.

In 2013, he also pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm arising from allegations by his then-girlfriend. He received a suspended sentence and two years of probation.

READ MORE:Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

READ MORE: Hell's Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

