Nathan Falito was 22-years-old from Edmonton, Alberta. (Contributed)

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Nathan Falito is the second Okanagan Sun alumni player to drown this month

Former Okanagan Sun Football Club player Nathan Falito has tragically past away.

The 22-year-old Edmonton native drowned at Shuswap Lake on the afternoon of Thursday, July 23, according to posts made on social media.

Another heartbreaking story… Nathan Falito always had an infectious positive and competitive spirit, he brought out…

Posted by Luc Catellier on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Falito played for the Westshore Rebels of the B.C. Junior Football Conference in both 2018 and 2019 after previously playing for the Okanagan Sun.

The tragic death of Falito comes after Kory Nagata, 24, a former member of the Okanagan Sun football team, was found dead on Monday, July 6, after being reported missing the previous day.

The Richmond-native apparently jumped into the waters of the Fraser River to retrieve a football after a boat docked at the pier.

Witnesses told police the man managed to retrieve the football but wasn’t able to get back to the dock. Two men jumped into the water to try and help but were unable to rescue him before needing to swim back to land.

Nagata’s body was recovered shortly after noon on Monday at low tide, not far from where he had disappeared.

Capital News has reached out to the Okanagan Sun Football Club for more information on the death of Nathan Falito.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

