Kerrilynn Milton is the former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association. She was set to go to trial later in 2023. (File photo)

Former Downtown Penticton head avoids fraud trial

Kerrilynn Milton has entered into the Alternative Measures program

The former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association has likely avoided a trial more than three years after she was charged with fraud.

Kerrilynn Milton was originally set to have her trial in October, but now her court appearance will be to see if she upholds the arrangement she made with prosecutors.

Communication for Crown Counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed in an email that Milton had entered into the Alternative Measures Program.

The details of that arrangement are confidential McLaughlin added, and cannot be released without a court order.

Milton was charged by RCMP in 2020. The Western News reported in 2017 that the then-Downtown Penticton Association had turned over an internal investigation to the RCMP which included hiring a forensic auditor to look into financial irregularities.

READ MORE: Former DPA head as jury trial moved to Kelowna

In addition to one charge of fraud over $5,000, Milton was also charged with one count of falsifying documents.

If Milton upholds the alternative measures agreement, McLaughlin stated that it is anticipated prosecution will be stayed.

