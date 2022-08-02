Former City of Kelowna engineer claims municipality ‘hiding the truth’, intends to run for council

He plans on involving the B.C. Ombudsperson as part of his campaign

Former City of Kelowna engineer Peter Truch has declared his intention to run for council. (Photo/contributed)

Peter Truch claims the city has withheld information from residents and lacks transparency in how it deals with city affairs.

He plans on involving the B.C. Ombudsperson as part of his campaign for city council.

“To investigate and get to the truth of why city senior management and council is stonewalling on releasing information,” claims Truch.

He says transparency of $250-million worth of transportation projects remains unanswered after more than a year, and itappears basic safety levels are being compromised, with deaths in bike lanes and fire staffing coverage of highrise complexes not meeting the best practices of the firefighting industry.

In January 2022, Truch sent a letter to media suggesting the taxpayer will be on the hook for the entire $31 million cost to four-lane a section of Glenmore Road under the 2040 Transportation Master Plan.

Truch also claims city staff, in concert with council, continue to hide public documents when requested, ignore major infrastructure and operational needs, and suppress mid and junior-level staff from communicating directly with residents.

“It’s clear as day now that Kelowna needs a voice that knows what the heck is going on here, one that is educated in city processes and legal requirements,” adds Truch. “Having worked as a city staffer, I am that person.”

Truch ran for the Green Party in the Kelowna West riding during the 2020 provincial election, finishing in third place behind the Liberal and NDP candidates.

