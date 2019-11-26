Luke Strimbold, right, enters the Smithers courthouse May 6 with his lawyer Stan Tessmer, to plead guilty to four sexual assault charges. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold is scheduled to be sentenced in his sex crimes case Tuesday at B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers.

Strimbold, who, at the age of 21 became the youngest person elected as a mayor in B.C. in 2011, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault on May 6.

The Crown had originally approved 29 charges against Strimbold for offences including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving boys under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred between May 2014 and September 2017.

Prior to the plea hearing, the four counts to which Strimbold pleaded guilty had been amended as part of a plea deal to make them global charges covering multiple incidents with each of four victims.

Prosecutor Jeff Campbell said the remaining 25 counts would be stayed following sentencing.

After entering the guilty pleas, defence attorney Stan Tessmer said his client was deeply remorseful for the acts.

“Mr. Strimbold chose not to go to trial so everyone involved can begin the healing process and that the four individuals and the community can start to move forward,” Tessmer said. “He wants these boys not to feel guilty about what happened, and for them to know it’s not their fault.”

Justice Wendy Baker ordered a pre-sentence report with a psychological evaluation and tentatively scheduled sentencing for Sept. 23, but that date was changed to Nov. 25 to accommodate court scheduling issues.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan to join class-action lawsuit started by B.C. against opioid industry

Just Posted

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

$12 million needed to beef up Kelowna RCMP: report

The report calls for 56 more officers and 28 civilian positions by 2025

Two Kelowna schools qualify for robotics competition

Students will have eight weeks to construct their own robot before competition begins next March in Victoria

Rockets’ Basran named WHL goaltender of the week

The award comes after Basran went 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average for the week ending Nov. 24

Take a stand on International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

Elizabeth Fry aims to combat the issue through their programs, which are heavily underfunded

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Morning Start: Will the earth survive when the sun becomes a red giant?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before girl hit in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound loaned vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Most Read