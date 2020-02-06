Joe Peschisolido.

Former B.C. MP Peschisolido ‘chronically’ broke code of conduct: commissioner

Joe Peschisolido lost his B.C. seat in last fall’s election

The federal ethics watchdog says former Liberal MP Joe Peschisolido repeatedly broke the code of conduct for members of Parliament.

Ethics commissioner Mario Dion says in a report that Peschisolido “chronically” failed to disclose his private interests, as required by the code.

If Peschisolido was still an MP, Dion says he’d recommend that Parliament impose “appropriate” sanctions.

But, since Peschisolido lost his B.C. seat in last fall’s election, he’s no longer subject to the rules governing the conduct of MPs.

Under the code, MPs must file a full, confidential statement of their private interests, and those of their family members, to the ethics commissioner within 60 days of being elected — and inform the commissioner within 60 days of any material change in those interests.

Dion says Peschisolido failed to disclose a shareholder’s loan and a personal guarantee of debt, both worth ”well in excess of $10,000.” He also did not disclose a change in his marital status or a change in the status of his law corporation.

“Given Mr. Peschisolido’s chronic failure to comply with the code’s disclosure requirements, there is no doubt in my mind I would have recommended that Parliament impose appropriate sanctions,” Dion writes.

According to Dion, Peschisolido told him focusing on his role as an MP had led him to neglect matters involving his law corporation, which in turn resulted in his failure to make full disclosures.

“This prompts me to emphasize how meeting all obligations under the code, including those relating to disclosure, is in fact an integral part of a member’s role,” Dion writes, noting that disclosure “is essential to helping prevent conflicts between public and private interests.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent
Next story
Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

Just Posted

Big White breaks snowfall record

As of this morning, the resort has recorded a cumulative snowfall of 615 cm and it’s still snowing.

Seven vehicles involved in accident near Kelowna airport

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have come to a standstill

West Kelowna Warriors’ charity ringette game to benefit young superfan

The 3rd Annual Battle of the Blades comes Feb. 16

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Oyama

Fire crews are responding

Kelowna singer Scotty Berg to perform the national anthem at Canucks game in March

Scotty Berg has been singing the national anthem at Kelowna Chiefs home games since 2018. (Contributed)

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after 11-year-old B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

Province appoints special mediator in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

Salmon Arm RCMP release photos of armed robbery suspect

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at a clerk while demanding money

Morning Start: Remembering Izzy Demsky, A.K.A. Kirk Douglas

Your morning start for Thursday, February 6, 2020

Strong support for expanding access to medically assisted dying: poll

The online survey of 3,500 Canadians was conducted by Ipsos fro Jan. 21 to 27

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Most Read