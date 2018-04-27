Rich Coleman is currently a Liberal MLA for the East Langley riding. He is denying rumours that he’s eyeing the mayor’s chair in Surrey. (File photo)

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

Langley MLA and former B.C. housing minister Rich Coleman is denying rumours he’s mulling a mayoral run in Surrey.

“It’s an unsubstantiated rumour,” he told the Now-Leader Friday morning.

Coleman said he was on a ferry Thursday evening when a friend text messaged him a link to a report that had surfaced, suggesting he was going to run.

“(The story) said I’ve already started to talk to people about a slate, building a team,” he said. “I’ve been in Victoria the last two weeks and haven’t been on this side of the water, except weekends. I got a bit of a kick out of it.”

Coleman did say he’s received phone calls asking if he’s interested in the job.

“As soon as Linda (Hepner) decided not to run (for mayor), people phoned and said, ‘What do you think about that?’…. But I’ve got a job to do and a session to finish and I just didn’t think anything of it, and I haven’t given anybody an indication that I am.

See more: SURREY ELECTION: With Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

See more: Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

“It really is a rumour,” Coleman added. “I’d never say absolutely no to anything but I haven’t even talked to my wife about this.

“Politics is such an organism. Every time an election is coming along people start scouting around.”

From 2012 to 2017, Coleman was Deputy Premier and served variously as Minister of Natural Gas Development, Minister Responsible for Housing.

See more: New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

See more: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

See more: Hawthorne Park crusader to run for Surrey council

See more: New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm
Next story
Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

Just Posted

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

ALR an option for affordable housing development

UBC economist offers alternatives to speculation tax

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Developers: new condos part of Kelowna housing solution

Glemore Central will be a 105 unit condominium project set for completion in 2019

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Most Read