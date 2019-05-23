FormaShape snuffs small electrical fire

Fire department responds to fire in Lake Country for precautionary measures

It was bit of an unusual start for FormaShape’s director of sales and marketing Jeremy King on Thursday morning, as he pulled into the lot of 9505 Haldane Road in Lake Country and saw his colleagues outside.

A small fire broke out in an electrical panel while the night shift was winding down and employees on the morning shift were just rolling in, King said.

READ MORE: Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

“There was no actual flame or anything,” he said, adding the timing couldn’t have been better, as the morning crew was coming in fresh and were able to jump in right away to snuff the fire.

“We have a robust emergency preparedness plan,” King said. “Everyone did what they were supposed to do.”

The fire department responded to the call at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, but King said it was more for precautionary reasons.

READ MORE: Electrical fire temporarily displaces Kelowna tenants

King said everyone was back to work within the hour after firefighters helped vent out smoke from the building.

But, before they returned to work, King provided the FormaShape team with provisions including coffee and doughnuts.

“We had a little parking lot party in the rain,” King said.

Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.
Next story
Councillor Gambell raises motion to fit busses with seat belts

Just Posted

5-foot-long snake reported lost in Rutland

Buddy the snake is reported to be harmless and was reported missing May 22

Rockslide closes one southbound lane 2 km north of Summerland

DriveBC reported the slide just after 6:30 a.m.

Kelowna parents attend gang information session

Safer Schools Together trainers and former Hells Angel spoke to parents on May 22

RV trailer fire suppressed in West Kelowna late Thursday night

West Kelowna Fire Rescue aided BC Wildfire Services near Bear Creek Park

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: weekend rain

Environment Canada forecasts continuing bad weather for the start of the weekend

Fashion Fridays: What to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Salmon Arm seeks public approval to borrow $845,000 for airport runway

Residents have until June 24 to voice opposition to bylaw

Hope grows for Shuswap foodbanks thanks to modest volunteers

Secret garden donated 1,100 pounds of vegetables produced last year

Court to rule on B.C.’s pipeline permit law in crucial case for Trans Mountain

A panel of B.C. Court of Appeal judges has been mulling B.C.’s constitutional reference cas

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Most Read