Forest health focus of Armstrong’s Rose Swanson study

UBC students to map and analyze. Feedback also sought on BC Timber Sales plan by Nov. 19

A group of UBC gratuate students have chosen Armstrong’s Rose Swanson Mountain as their subject of study.

The Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Stewardship society (FORSES) and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society (ASTS) are collaborating with UBC Forestry. UBC’s Master of Geomatics for Environmental Management program is a nine-month program with an immersive community-engaged project where students put their learning into practice.

Under assistant professor Paul Pickell’s direction, three UBC graduate students have started research projects on Rose Swanson Mountain to complete their degrees.

“We are excited to partner with the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Stewardship society this year to help deliver new information about the state of the forests and recreational values within the uniquely-situated ecosystem of Rose Swanson Mountain,” said Pickell. “Students will be using long term Landsat satellite imagery, laser scanning, and fire simulations to map and analyze trends in forest health and ecosystem vulnerability.”

The students will also conduct on-site research to support geomatic data.

“I am hoping to make a trip out to Armstrong to collect some ground truth data in the spring, and an idea is in the works about holding a workshop as well, but more to come on that later,” said student researcher Andrew Butt.

Armstrong residents came to the defense of Rose Swanson Mountain late last year when it was announced that a portion of the area would be logged. Pushback from residents led the province to put the logging on hold.

Now, FORSES is once again asking for the public’s support in protecting the Rose Swanson lands. BC Timber Sales has shared a proposed amendment of its approach to logging the area and is accepting public comment until Friday, Nov. 19.

“Friends of Rose Swanson doesn’t think it does enough to protect our rights on the mountain,” reads a Save Rose Swanson Mountain Facebook post dated Nov. 8.

The post calls on BC Timber Sales and the province to meet its duty to maintain and enhance Rose Swanson Mountain’s network of trails and “honour the 1984 legal reserve of the full 1,780 hectares of Rose Swanson for its recreational potential and future park status.”

Read the amended Forest Stewardship Plan here.

