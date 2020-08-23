Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne rises during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons in Ottawa on August 12, 2020. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is heading to Lebanon this week to get a firsthand look at the devastation caused by this month’s deadly explosions in Beirut. The visit marks Champagne’s first overseas travel since March, when the countries around the world, including Canada, closed their borders to slow the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Foreign minister to tour Beirut aid efforts on first overseas trip since COVID

Canada has so far committed $30 million to help pay for emergency food, water, shelter, medical help

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is heading to Lebanon this week to get a firsthand look at the devastation caused by this month’s deadly explosions in Beirut.

The visit will mark Champagne’s first overseas travel since March, when countries around the world, including Canada, closed their borders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It comes nearly three weeks after a powerful explosion at Beirut’s port ripped through the city, killing at least 180 people, injuring more than 6,000 and leaving much of Lebanon’s capital in ruins.

Canada has so far committed $30 million to help pay for emergency food, water, shelter and medical assistance in the immediate aftermath.

During his visit, Champagne is expected to meet international aid workers and members of Lebanon’s embattled government, which many Lebanese believe is culpable for the explosion due to endemic government corruption and negligence.

After Lebanon, Champagne is scheduled to fly to Switzerland, Italy and Britain for meetings with UN officials and several of his European counterparts, before returning home where officials say he will quarantine for 14 days.

ALSO READ: Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusLebanonMiddle East

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Happy that I’m alive:’ Survivor recalls deadly Manitoba tornado hitting Jeep

Just Posted

Another Kelowna flight flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A Calgary flight bound for Kelowna had a case of COVID-19 on board on Aug. 18

Jeremy Welder appointed as new CEO for Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Welder will take over for Diane Entwistle in October

Weekly roundup: Kelowna RCMP names new top cop, Christie Mountain wildfire, missing man presumed dead after 31 years

A look at the top stories of the week

UPDATE: Christie Mountain wildfire still burning out of control

The wildfire now stands at 2,035.0 hectares and 170 firefighters remain on scene

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

The cause of the fires is under investigation

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

Most Read