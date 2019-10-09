Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the SEIU Unions For All Summit on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached

Trump said it was “so pathetic” that Biden was calling for his impeachment

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own reelection.

Biden made the remarks as part of a blistering 25-minute campaign speech in New Hampshire.

Biden said Trump is “shooting holes in the Constitution” by asking foreign powers to interfere in the 2020 election and then refusing to co-operate with a resulting House impeachment inquiry.

“This is a president who has decided this nation doesn’t have the tools, the power, the political will” to punish bad behaviour, Biden said. “He’s not just testing us. He’s laughing at us.”

Trump quickly shot back in a tweet that it was “so pathetic” to see Biden calling for his impeachment. The president maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

Trump in a July phone call to Ukraine’s leader had asked for “a favour” of investigating Biden and his son Hunter. House Democrats have begun impeachment proceedings against Trump based on a rough transcript of the July 25 telephone call.

Trump has repeated his unfounded assertions that Biden, as vice-president, used his office to protect his son from corruption investigations in Ukraine. Biden on Wednesday again called those theories “lies” and said Trump was peddling them because he fears facing Biden in a general election.

“We’re not going to let Donald Trump pick the Democratic nominee for president,” Biden said. “I’m not going to let him get away with it. He’s picked a fight with the wrong guy.”

READ MORE: White House fighting impeachment by stalling and attacking

Bill Barrow And Hunter Woodall, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system
Next story
Two-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case set for next week

Just Posted

Staples Canada recognizes Kelowna business during Small Business Month

Happipad was selected as one of three winners of the This is How I Grow My Business contest

West Kelowna multi-sport dome to be completed this month

The City of West Kelowna got an update on the dome this week at council

Kelowna City Council reduces parking requirements for new developments

New regulations will replace decades-old policies that focused on an auto-oriented approach

Head-on collision slows traffic on Highway 97

Traffic on the highway is reduced to just one lane going northbound near Elk Road.

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Rap video features Okanagan city’s underbelly

“Even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here,” Alfy’O

Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society is hosting a work party to help with owl habitat

Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

Armando Esparza-Ochoa didn’t appear either in court or by video-link today

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new show to Penticton

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

Central Okanagan Food Bank receives $12,000 donation from Sysco

The Sysco Charity Golf Tournament an outstanding success

Most Read