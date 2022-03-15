A mulit-use path planned along Silver Star Road would eventually connect Pleasant Valley Road all the way up to the Grey Canal trail off Blackcomb Way. (City of Vernon image)

Foothills path drives detour in Vernon

Silver Star Multi-Use Pathway construction re-routes traffic

The next phase of construction is getting underway this week for a new multi-use path along Silver Star Road.

When complete, the path will provide a new active transportation route between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road.

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, crews will begin constructing the path near Blackcomb Way in the Foothills. Southbound traffic will continue to travel down Silver Star Road in the construction area. However, northbound traffic will be detoured along Star Road.

Local resident traffic will be provided for properties within the construction zone. The detour is anticipated to be in place until the end of June.

“The city reminds all road users to slow down in construction zones and along detour routes, obey all traffic control measures, and watch carefully for workers and other travellers in the area,” a construction update reads.

Additional updates on the Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path Project will be provided as they become available.

“The city appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as this work is being completed.”

