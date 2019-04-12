Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Okanagan chocolatier

Penticton’s Accent Chocolate owners talk chocolate

Eva and Les Pölöskey have been making people’s sweet dreams a reality for more than 19 years with their chocolate shop Accent Chocolate on Main Street in Penticton.

Although they’re open year round, the husband wife team has been hopping the last couple weeks creating handmade easter eggs. More than 200 chocolate eggs of varying sizes will be created before the big day.

READ ALSO: Accent Christmas holidays with delicious chocolates

The eggs are shipped all over Europe, the U.S. and Canada with many, of course, staying right here in the Penticton area. Inside the eggs are a selection of the chocolatiers usual fares from truffles, to salted caramels, chocolate covered cherries and more. In addition to chocolate eggs they also make a selection of chocolate bunnies.

Enjoy this sweet video about how the eggs are made.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gin made from Okanagan ingredients to be offered at Kelowna restaurants
Next story
High profile Penticton Indian Band council member eyeing up federal politics

Just Posted

Lake Country’s dog poo battle by the numbers

The district has more than 35 dispensers installed and 100 public garbage bins

Dominant KSS Owls kick off rugby season

The Owls won their first league game over OKM Thursday afternoon.

High profile Penticton Indian Band council member eyeing up federal politics

Joan Phillip is interested in MP Dan Albas’s seat.

Gin made from Okanagan ingredients to be offered at Kelowna restaurants

The Whole Truth, a gin made from the spirits of 20,000 Okanagan apples is at RauDZ Regional Table

Horses belong on Okanagan Rail Trail

LETTER: Trail impressive, but why can’t horses be allowed

Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Okanagan chocolatier

Penticton’s Accent Chocolate owners talk chocolate

Okanagan philanthropist shares journey of healing and hope

Penticton Youth Resource Centre fundraiser features guest speaker Tom Budd

Williamson, Vernon Vipers primed for PG

BC Hockey League final between Snakes and Spruce Kings starts Friday in Prince George

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Popular Okanagan auction funds help international projects

Monies from Vernon’s Kal Rotary Dream Auction earmarked for overseas use

All aboard? Researcher pitches Okanagan Valley zero emission railway

The project is currently in the research phase while investors wait for the business case

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

Most Read