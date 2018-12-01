Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey and Lake Country Food Bank manager Joy Haxton are cramming a police cruizer at the Save-On-Foods in Lake Country for another year. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Food stuffed into police cruiser donated to Lake Country Food Bank

The annual Cram the Cruiser event was held at Save-On-Foods Saturday

Peanut butter, cereal and other foods could be seen in the back of a police cruiser Saturday at the Lake Country Save-On-Foods.

Since 2012, RCMP officers have been asking for donations outside of the Save-On-Foods in Lake Country on the first Saturday in December, stuffing a cruizer full of non-perishable food items for the annual Cram the Cruiser event.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey started the initiative when he was first transferred from Chilliwack to Lake Country.

READ MORE: RCMP return to Cram the Cruiser

“There was a similar intuitive there, and I wanted to start something here because I recognized the Lake Country Food Bank wasn’t getting as much support as I thought it needed,” he said.

The event has raised more than $28,000 in cash and cheques and more than 11,000 pounds of donated items since its inception, O’Donaghey said.

What started with just O’Donaghey, has grown into around 40 volunteers helping out, he said.

“It’s perfect timing to get it out into hampers, but to see that kind of community backing, we’re really grateful for that,” said food bank manager Joy Haxton.

If you missed the event, you can still help the food bank by buying special Save-On-Food gift cards, which can be purchased with cash from the Lake Country Legion. Sixteen per cent of the sales go directly to the food bank.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Albertan man arrested in Okanagan Friday using spike belts

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors light the lamp in win against Nanaimo

It was a 7-5 win in the Warriors’ first game in a three game road trip on the Island

Albertan man arrested in Okanagan Friday using spike belts

The 40-year-old accused fled from Kelowna in a stolen vehicle and was apprehended near Vernon.

Canada Games torch bearers for Kelowna reflect on experience

Mayor Basran and MLA Steve Thomson were two of the eight torch bearers

Food stuffed into police cruiser donated to Lake Country Food Bank

The annual Cram the Cruiser event was held at Save-On-Foods Saturday

Kelowna protesters stand with Canadian postal workers

A protest was held Saturday against the Liberal’s back-to-work bill

VIDEO: B.C.’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

Albertan man arrested in Okanagan Friday using spike belts

The 40-year-old accused fled from Kelowna in a stolen vehicle and was apprehended near Vernon.

B.C. nurse practitioner heading to Africa to help combat Ebola crisis

Family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon is returning to Africa after four years to once again assist amid Ebola crisis

Canada Post says protests at facilities in some provinces violates court orders

CUPE says 19 protests are scheduled this weekend at facilities across the country

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island

The quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m.

To 32 and beyond: Seattle may not be end of NHL expansion

Considering the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle has seemed a no-brainer from the beginning

Archaeologists look to make B.C. Indigenous site an outdoor classroom

The 2.4-hectare two-millennium old Ye’yumnuts village was the focus of fight to protect the site

Trudeau avoids confrontation with Saudi crown prince, Putin during G20 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting this morning with French President Emmanuel Macron

Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

A Cleveland radio station show host called the 1944 song ‘very manipulative and wrong’

Most Read