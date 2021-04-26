The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will undergo some followup work in May after being closed in the fall of 2020 for structural repairs. The work will result in some part-time closures of the bridge to road traffic. (Morning Star - file photo)

Followup work slated for bridge east of Enderby

Baxter Bridge to undergo four or possibly five days of work in mid-May

Followup work to the Baxter Bridge east of Enderby at Ashton Creek in May will require bridge closures.

Baxter Bridge is the bridge located one kilometre south of the junction of Enderby Mabel Lake Road and Trinity Valley Road.

Following the work completed in fall 2020, a detailed inspection is planned May 11-15 that will require some closures of the bridge.

An update will be announced if Saturday, May 15, is needed for the inspection process.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has made arrangements with the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District that buses will not be impacted and emergency vehicles will have access as well.

Signs will be posted at the bridge and flyers will be left in the mailbox at the north end of the bridge and at the Ashton Creek Store. Pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted to walk across the bridge with only minor delays.

The schedule for crossing is as follows:

Tuesday, May 11 to Friday, May 14:

6:50 a.m. – 9 a.m.: no work that will impact the school buses and no waits longer than 15 minutes, vehicles will be able to cross with minor delays expected;

9 – 11 a.m.: closed;

11:00 a.m.: open at 11 only for queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: closed;

12 – 12:30 p.m.: open to traffic – fully open to traffic for 30 minutes;

12 – 2:30 p.m.: closed;

2:30 – 4:30 p.m.: no work that will impact the school buses and no waits longer than 15 minutes, vehicles will be able to cross with minor delays expected;

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: closed;

5:30 p.m.: open at 5:30 p.m. only for queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: closed;

6:30 p.m.: open at 6:30 p.m. only for queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.: closed;

8:30 p.m.: open for the night – fully open until 6:50 a.m. the following morning;

Tentative Saturday, May 15

7 – 8 a.m.: Closed;

8 a.m.: open to queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

8-9 a.m.: Closed;

9 a.m.: open to queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

9-11 a.m.: Closed;

11 a.m.: open to queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Closed;

12 – 12:30 p.m.: Open to traffic (full 30 minutes opening for all traffic);

12:30 – 3 p.m.: Closed;

3 p.m.: open to queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

3 – 5 p.m.: Closed;

5 p.m.: open to queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

5 – 7 p.m.: Closed;

7 p.m.: open to queued traffic (traffic already lined up at the bridge will be able to cross);

7 – 8:30 p.m.: Closed;

8:30 p.m.: open (fully open, inspection completed).

READ MORE: Baxter Bridge near Enderby reopens to all traffic

READ MORE: Bridge east of Enderby closed due to structural issues

Transportation

