Air travel in and out of Kelowna has been impacted since yesterday evening

Fog has settled in the Central Okanagan.

If you had a flight planned to arrive in or depart from Kelowna, you may not be flying today.

A number of flights through last night and this morning (Jan. 15) have been cancelled or delayed.

Travellers are encouraged to check the status of their flight on Kelowna International Airport’s website or that of the airline.

