Foggy morning in Kelowna catches attention of Environment Canada

Significant fog in the Central Okanagan on Friday morning (March 4) prompted Environment Canada to issue a public alert and advisory for the area shortly after 9 a.m.
A misty Kelowna morning caught the attention of meteorologists, who say “near-zero visibility” is expected to continue throughout the morning.
Advisories were also issued for the Vernon and Similkameen areas on Friday before Environment Canada lifted those warnings at around 9 a.m.
The fog in parts of Kelowna is expected to linger into the late morning and then disappear once the afternoon arrives.
A fog advisory was also issued on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt at 4:50 a.m.
As of 10:00 a.m., a warning for reduced visibility is still in effect on the major highway.
Environment Canada issued a number of reminders to drivers in the area on Friday morning, asking people to slow down and to watch for tail lights ahead as a result of the conditions.
Okanagan road conditions can be monitored at DriveBC.
