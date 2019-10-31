Fog horns in Vernon?

Fire department said it certainly sounds that way, but it’s not what you think it is

Vernon may be landlocked, but a few residents are certain they’ve been hearing a fog horn blasting in the early morning hours for a few nights in a row.

“Does anyone know what the really loud horn blowing over on Okanagan Ave. area is?” Angie Prentice asked the Vernon and Area Community Forum on Facebook.

“So, wanting to know exactly where this loud fog horn exactly is,” Nancy Saunders said in the Vernon Rant and Rave community group on Facebook. “(It) wakes hundreds of people up day and night and it should not be allowed in the inter city (sic). Why is bylaw not fining these people.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services have heard the siren too, City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said.

“There have been reports of a strange sounding alarm around the 4200 block of 24th Avenue,” she said. “VFRS was called to a commercial building Wednesday morning and heard what sound like a fog horn.

Spoiler alert: it’s not.

“It turns out a local business installed a new alarm system and when it goes off, it does sound similar to a fog horn,” Poirier said.

The new alarm system has been triggered creating false alarms due to a change in the power supply that occurred during installation.

“The building owner has been asked to repair the system immediately,” Poirier said.

