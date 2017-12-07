Patches of fog and slippery sections are to be expected from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mines

Travellers are being warned by DriveBC of fog and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway this morning.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Thursday morning for much of the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast with near zero visibility expected or occurring.

A strong ridge of high pressure will persist over B.C. through this week. Moisture trapped under a temperature inversion will result in extensive areas of dense fog. The fog will become more patchy during the afternoons particularly away from the water.

If travelling in the areas of Metro Vancouver, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.