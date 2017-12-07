Fog and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway

Patches of fog and slippery sections are to be expected from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mines

Travellers are being warned by DriveBC of fog and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway this morning.

Patches of fog and slippery sections are to be expected from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mines.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Thursday morning for much of the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast with near zero visibility expected or occurring.

A strong ridge of high pressure will persist over B.C. through this week. Moisture trapped under a temperature inversion will result in extensive areas of dense fog. The fog will become more patchy during the afternoons particularly away from the water.

If travelling in the areas of Metro Vancouver, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Previous story
Online bookstore opens in Kelowna
Next story
Peachland association holding rally against tall building

Just Posted

Transit recommendations presented to Lake Country council

The proposed plan listed recommendations for service in the district

Fog and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway

Patches of fog and slippery sections are to be expected from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mines

Gable Beach and the Okanagan Rail Trail

The purchase of the rail trail is leading Lake Country to look for land to sell and pay back Kelowna

Peachland association holding rally against tall building

Recently, the Friends of Beach Avenue Association filed a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C.

Online bookstore opens in Kelowna

“Our goal is to encourage people to list the book for sale, allowing the seller to earn some money”

Organ recipients say thank you at KGH

The annual Operation Popcorn thanks hospital staff for the work they do supporting organ donation

Vegpro invests $60 million into Coldstream

Quebec-based company purchasing Coldstream Ranch land for production

VIDEO: 3 ways to reduce credit card debt this holiday season

Finance experts offer tips on sticking to that budget this holiday season

This flu season nothing to sneeze at

Concerns that this year’s flu shot may not be all that effective

B.C. not meeting women’s rights as established by UN: report card

Annual report card released by West Coast LEAF says the province is missing targets in UN conference

Summerland Fall Fair to proceed in 2018

Agricultural fair to return following three-year hiatus

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Snot samples are collected from humpback whales by flying a small drone near their blower

Rogers considers selling Toronto Blue Jays

Company says sale could free up capital for its main communications businesses

Most Read