Update: Fog advisory ended for the Central and South Okanagan

Environment Canada warns visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero

Update: 11:15 a.m.

Environment Canada has ended the Fog Advisory for the Central and South Okanagan.

Original:

Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory for the Central and South Okanagan, including Kelowna and Penticton.

The weather agency says dense fog has developed due to high moisture availability and light winds. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

The advisory also affects Highway 97, Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit and Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Fog is expected to dissipate late this morning.

Alerts and forecasts can be monitored on the Environment Canada website.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
