Kelowna International Airport is offering flights to sunny destinations this winter. (YLW)

Kelowna International Airport is offering flights to sunny destinations this winter. (YLW)

Fly from Kelowna to a sunny destination this winter

YLW is offering flights to various Mexico locations and Arizona

As the summer winds down and the cold months are on the horizon, the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is here to help find some sun in the middle of winter.

YLW has announced they will have some direct flights to some sunny destinations during the winter months.

Passengers will soon be able to have direct flights to the following dream vacation spots with the following airlines:

WestJet

  • Cancun – starting Oct 27 – 3x weekly service on Tuesday, Friday, Sunday;
  • Puerto Vallarta – starting Oct 26 – 2x weekly service on Monday and Thursday;
  • Cabo – starting Nov 4 – 1 x weekly Saturday;
  • Phoenix – starting Nov 15 – 1 x weekly Wednesday.

Sunwing

  • Mazatlan – starting Dec 14 – 1 x weekly Thursday;
  • Cancun – starting Dec 15 – 1 x weekly Friday.

“We are happy to be able to bring back these popular sun destinations with direct flights for Okanagan residents starting in October,” said YLW airport director Sam Samaddar.

Passengers can find more information at YLW’s website.

READ MORE: 253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health

READ MORE: Victim wants cop removed after Kelowna wellness check turns violent

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelairportsKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Overdose Awareness Day vigil held in Kelowna park
Next story
The tale of 200 bunnies, a wildfire in Lake Country and a lot of carrot tops

Just Posted

Moms Stop the Harm in Kelowna on International Overdose Awareness Day.. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Moms Stop the Harm in Kelowna on International Overdose Awareness Day. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Overdose Awareness Day vigil held in Kelowna park

Fire encroaching on homes in Lake Country on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna, Lake Country wildfires now considered under control

Kelowna International Airport is offering flights to sunny destinations this winter. (YLW)
Fly from Kelowna to a sunny destination this winter

Jeffrey Maclean has been cleared of all charges. (Facebook)
Court delays result in clean slate for Kelowna man accused of assault