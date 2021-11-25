Flurries fall on the Okanagan

Expect between 2 adn 4 cm of snow on Thursday

The start of the week was met with torrential rain and the end will close out with flurries.

Environment Canada is forecasting light snow for the Okanagan and Similkameen on Thursday.

Temperatures will hover between -2 C and 2 C for the day with flurries ending this evening.

Okanagan residents can expect between 2 and 4 cm of snow.

Friday the sun is anticipated to return with temperatures sitting around 3 C.

More snow is expected on Saturday with a high of 4C, which will turn to rain on Sunday with temperatures climbing to 6 C in some areas.

Drivers are asked to use caution while out on the roads today as the snow starts to accumulate.

