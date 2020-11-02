COVID-19 has created challenges in making flu shots readily available to the public. (File photo)

Flu shots: COVID-19 creates challenges for Salmon Arm pharmacies

COVID-19 protocols, staffing issues limiting number of vaccinations being done

Salmon Arm residents still in need of a flu shot, and not already scheduled to receive one, may be in for a bit of a wait.

As of Oct. 26, all doses of this year’s influenza vaccine on hand at three of the five Salmon Arm locations offering flu shots were reserved for future appointments.

Staff at two of the locations, the Salmon Arm Health Unit and the pharmacy at Save-On-Foods, said they had doses for bookings up until Dec. 3. After that, they did not know if and when they would receive more of the vaccine.

“Right now we’re scheduling clinic days up to Dec. 3; that’s the last day because we’ve run out of flu shots,” said Save-On-Foods pharmacy manager Wilson Kwok. “That kind of sucks because people want to get it done now so they’re ready for the flu season.”

On Saturday, Oct. 31, a fourth location, Shoppers Drug Mart, had shots available, but did not have adequate staffing, and asked those requesting the shot to return the following Friday.

A spokesperson for Interior Health explained the health authority was allocated approximately 320,000 doses of the vaccine for the region – at least 30 per cent more than usual – and that redeployment would “occur as able if any community across IH is in short supply.”

Part of the frustration felt by Kwok and others, however, has to do with the process, and challenges, of getting available vaccine doses to the public safely and in a timely fashion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uptown Askew’s pharmacy manager Darlene Ogilvie said the pharmacy was initially uncertain if it could even offer flu shots this year because of the physical space available in the store, as well as available staffing.

“None of us were ever designed for a pandemic…,” said Ogilvie. “We had to all kind of come up with our own plans…”

Despite increasing reliance upon local pharmacies to administer the annual flu shot, Ogilvie explained provision of the service this year has been challenging, with more screening, more cleaning and other precautions, all of which take more time and more money.

Read more: Delayed flu vaccine, change in scheduled clinics, puts pressure on Salmon Arm pharmacies

Read more: Doctors, pharmacies explore drive-thrus, outdoor clinics to meet flu shot demand

“It’s been a struggle…,” said Ogilvie. “Basically we have to have staffing, we have to have a space to do it, we have to be able to provide a space for people to wait 15 minutes after their vaccine, there’s all these things that have to happen and sometimes that’s difficult to do.

“And then there seems to have been higher demand. I don’t know if there is but it just seems that way because we get a lot of phone calls.”

Though sorry they cannot accept walk-ins this year, Kwok said the current online screening and appointment booking process available through Save-On-Foods’ website has helped to keep things running smoothly. But because of COVID-19-related health and safety requirements involved, the time it takes to administer the shots has been stretched out.

“In a normal winter flu season, we usually get a chunk of the people done by the second or third week of November,” explained Kwok. “Basically most people are done then; the rest would just walk in whenever they want and do it until January or February…”

Though the province increased compensation to pharmacies this year from $10 to $12.10, Kwok explained it’s not really a money maker.

“It’s a service that we do for the community and it’s important for them. Especially in Salmon Arm, where a high percentage of the population is senior people,” said Kwok.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flu seasonSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says
Next story
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Just Posted

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten. (RCMP handout)
Missing Kelowna man last spotted in Vernon

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21 in the Vernon area

Dick Fairbanks didn’t see his wife Pat for six months while she was in a carehome during COVID-19 before he died Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
Care home restrictions break Lake Country couple’s heart

Dick and Pat Fairbanks hadn’t shared a loving embrace for more than six months before it was too late

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

Community Futures North Okanagan proudly presented Claudette Everitt with a Long Service Award for everything she’s done for the organization and community. (Photo submitted)
Vernon woman honoured for long service

Claudette Everitt has been a staple of Community Futures North Okanagan since its inception

Karis is one of 10 Canadian charities participating in a nation-wide philanthropic contest. (Karis Support Society)
Kelowna charity vying to win $100,000 donation

Karis Support Society is one of ten Canadian charities in the contest

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19 has created challenges in making flu shots readily available to the public. (File photo)
Flu shots: COVID-19 creates challenges for Salmon Arm pharmacies

COVID-19 protocols, staffing issues limiting number of vaccinations being done

The original Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail partners are standing together in support of the unified vision for the trail. (Jacob Brett photo)
Original partners committed to North Okanagan-Shuswap rail trail vision

Rail trail lands are owned by the CSRD, Splatsin and the RDNO

Most Read