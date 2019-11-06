(File photo)

Flu shot unavailability in Kelowna only temporary, more en route next week: pharmacies

Why you might not be able to get a flu shot this week

If you tried to get a flu shot this week at your local pharmacist, you may have been left disapointed.

The flu season typically begins around mid-November, and flu shots are usually available by the last week of October in the Okanagan, however, many Kelowna pharmacies have not yet received the vacine or already ran out, forcing people to wait for the next allotment of flu shots.

“There is no shortage of vaccine,” said a statement from Interior Health (IH).

“It’s currently in transit and will be coming to community providers in the next week or two as IH supplied vaccines to the community physicians and pharmacies early this season.”

READ MORE: Delayed flu vaccine, change in scheduled clinics, puts pressure on Salmon Arm pharmacies

The vaccine relay starts with Health Canada, which receives orders from the BC Centre for Disease Control, who then distributes it to IH for local distribution to physicians and pharmacies.

In a statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the delay of the vaccine was caused by additional time needed to determine the best virus components to this year’s H3N2 influenza strain, which saw rapid infection increases in some countries.

Earlier this week in Salmon Arm, the temporary shortage of vaccines was felt in local pharmacies.

“We’ve been given an indication it will arrive likely next week sometime, but we don’t know exactly what date,” Askew’s pharmacy manager Darlene Ogilvie said.

READ MORE: Large pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

While the supply has faltered, the demand for the vaccine has not; most Shoppers Drug Marts across Kelowna report that many customers have come in for their shots, only to be turned away until the shot becomes available.

Only one of 11 Shoppers pharmacies within West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country still had shots available as of Tuesday afternoon (Rutland location at 301 Highway 33).

There is no fixed date for when the next shipment of the vacine, but IH states that more of the vaccine should be available in the next week.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire crews knock down vehicle fire at gas station on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes while crews directed traffic around the incident

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Homes in southeast Kelowna will have water cut off for 48 hours

The water shutdown is planned for the less than 30 properties starting Wednesday

New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

Two-hundred and fifty-seven condos will be built at the site along Bernard Avenue

New Kelowna restaurant opens up for business

Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink is now operating in Kelowna’s Landmark District

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

White GMC truck stolen from farm in Similkameen

Police are asking for public’s help in finding stolen truck

Ex-Summerland RCMP officer convicted of murder granted escorted absence

Keith Wiens granted escorted absences from prison by National Parole Board

Heads-up message issued at same time Okanagan teen hit by car

Coincidence that the City of Vernon, ICBC and RCMP get message out just minutes after incident

Most Read