Florida police officer jailed on child rape charge

Photos of a nude girl was found on his cellphone

Authorities say a Florida police officer faces rape charges after an image of a nude girl was found on his cellphone.

Jacksonville Undersheriff Pat Ivey says 39-year-old Officer Matthew Harper Butler was charged Tuesday with capital sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old. He remains in jail and bond was set at $1 million.

The Florida Times-Union reports the agency’s integrity unit received a tip on Friday about the cellphone image.

Butler is a nine-year veteran of the department. No other information about the girl or Butler’s relationship to her was released.

On Sunday, sheriff’s officials arrested another Jacksonville officer on aggravated assault charges for threatening his girlfriend and two other women with a gun.

An attorney for Butler wasn’t listed on jail records.

The Associated Press

