(Black Press Media files)

Florida man gets house arrest for bringing gun to son’s school

Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search

A Florida man who went to a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher pushed him has been sentenced to nearly a year of house arrest.

The Palm Beach Post reports 27-year-old Christopher Freeman pleaded guilty last month as part of a deal with prosecutors to possessing a weapon on school property.

Palm Beach County School District police say Freeman’s son video-called him in tears earlier last month, saying a teacher at Bear Lakes Middle School “slammed him.” Freeman told police he then saw an adult grab the boy before the call ended.

A police officer met with Freeman, who uses a wheelchair, when he arrived at the school. The officer reported seeing what appeared to be a gun sticking out of Freeman’s pants. Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search.

READ MORE: Florida Man Googles self to find out which ‘Florida Man’ he is

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog,’ says doctor

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Freida Whales shares bill with RuPaul Drag Race star

The show takes place May 11

The Smokanagan, Part three: Mental health effects

“So every time we can take that step and reduce isolation and increase social connectedness, we’re going to be helping to improve the overall health of our community.”

A chance to check out two of Kelowna’s newest neighbourhoods

Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge neighbourhoods to be showcased at Wilden

Kelowna mom launches vegan shirt company

Demi Morris created The Vegan Epiphany with an aim to promote veganism

New UBC Okanagan coach embracing new challenge with Heat

New men’s basketball coach Clayton Pottinger has already hit the ground running

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

Top motocross riders in Canada coming to the South Okanagan

Five of the top motocross riders in Canada will perform at the Penticton Peach Festival

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

Most Read