FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016 file photo, Austin Harrouff is transported by detectives to the Martin County Jail from St. Mary’s Hospital in Stuart, Fla. A forensic psychologist says Harrouff, a former college student believed he was “half-dog, half-man” when he fatally attacked a man and woman at their home and was found biting one of their faces. Dr. Phillip Resnick made the conclusion in a 38-page mental-health report released this week of March 29, 2019, by the Martin County State Attorney’s Office. (Richard Graulich/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog’: doctor

Police say the found him biting the faces of a man he allegedly killed

A forensic psychologist says a former college student believed he was “half-dog, half-man” when he fatally attacked a man and woman at their home and was found biting one of their faces.

The Palm Beach Post reports Dr. Phillip Resnick made the conclusion in a 38-page mental-health report released this week by the Martin County State Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say they found Austin Harrouff, now 22, biting John Stevens’ face while making growling noises on Aug. 15, 2016.

Resnick’s report says the fact that Harrouff persisted in biting Stevens “in the presence of police officers, in spite of threats of being shot, being tased and receiving multiple kicks to the head, suggests that Mr. Harrouff was actively psychotic.”

Harrouff’s attorneys are preparing an insanity defence for the Nov. 4 trial.

The Associated Press

