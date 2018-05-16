Contributed images of the flooding situation in Merritt, B.C. on May 16, 2018.

Flooding plagues residents of Merritt

Highway 8 has reopened but many remain out of their home in Merritt

While Highway 8 has reopened at 10 Mile Bridge in Merritt, flooding continues to plague residents in the region.

Flooding along the Nicola River is keeping dozens of residents out of their homes and has left the Merritt golf course resembling something more like a lake than a green.

Evacuation Orders remain in effect in the Lower Nicola region, whereas the Evacuation Order for the Guichon Creek Mobile Home Park and three properties located on Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy. 8 was rescinded earlier this week.

Those properties remain on Evacuation Alert. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District notes that while the risk of flooding has diminished, residents should be warned that due to changing conditions, they need to be prepared to evacuate with limited notice.

Related: Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Related: Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Contributed image of the flooding situation in Merritt, B.C. on May 16, 2018.

The Province’s Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) Program was put in effect this week and is available to those affected by flooding.

Related: Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

You can apply online here or, for those without access to a computer, you can head to any nearby Service BC location for assistance.

Service BC offices are located in Kamloops (250-455 Columbia Street), Merritt (2194 Coutlee Avenue) and Ashcroft (318 Railway Avenue).

Highway 8 at 10 Mile Bridge is open to single-lane alternating traffic.

The bridge is open to local vehicle traffic only and no pedestrians or bicycles are permitted at this time.

Crews ask motorists to minimize their trips and expect delays of 30 to 45 minutes.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Contributed images of the flooding situation in Merritt, B.C. on May 16, 2018.

Previous story
Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

PAC vice-president expresses speeding concerns to council

Sherman Road has excessive speeders in Lake Country, says one resident

UPDATE: Logan Lake wildfire jumps to 140 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

West Kelowna gets ready for rising lake

Preparing for lake level rise in West Kelowna

FEATURE WEDNESDAY: Changing the character of Kelowna neighbourhoods

Infill housing is changing the landscape of Kelowna’s downtown residential area

Flooding plagues residents of Merritt

Highway 8 has reopened but many remain out of their home in Merritt

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child had been playing in Burnaby on Tuesday evening

What to do on a weekend getaway in Osoyoos

Highlights from an ex-local

A new movie being shot in Kelowna is looking for extras

The casting call focuses on ethnic diversity

Kootenay-Boundary region requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night

Most Read